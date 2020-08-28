CenturyLink to Bring High-Speed Connections in Duplin County

CenturyLink, Inc. CTL announced plans to bring fiber to more than 1,300 homes and enterprises in Duplin County, NC, over the next two years. Following this, citizens will have better access to high-speed Internet for their daily online activities. The Monroe, LA-based company’s fiber and IP-based network capacity position it well to support customers and boost shareholders’ value in the long term.



CenturyLink aims to provide reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. The company’s investments and association in North Carolina’s Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) broadband grant program is instrumental. Also, the project will help meet the state’s larger goal of providing broadband access for all residents.



CenturyLink’s fiber Internet services include quick upload and download speeds, and the ability to support multiple users on multiple devices simultaneously. Its participation in the Federal Communications Commission’s Connect America Fund program along with the North Carolina GREAT Grant enables it to make investments that bring broadband to more rural locations. Upon completion, the project is likely to deliver the fiber and electronics needed for high-speed connections of up to 940 Mbps.



CenturyLink is working to expand its network infrastructure in 20 cities this year. The company is focused on the execution of its strategies that hinges on four key areas. These include investment in growth through product and network expansions, delivering enhanced customer experience across business, transforming operations to improve efficiency and employee experience as well as deleveraging to strengthen its balance sheet.



That said, the company’s huge debt burden is a concern. As of Jun 30, CenturyLink had $1,763 million in cash and equivalents with $31,414 million of long-term debt.



CenturyLink’s shares have inched up 0.2% in the past year compared with 6.5% growth of the industry.







CenturyLink has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), at present.



