CenturyLink settles U.S. allegations it violated terms of Level 3 acquisition

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said CenturyLink Inc CTL.N agreed to settle allegations it violated a court-ordered judgment designed to prevent anticompetitive effects stemming from its $24 billion acquisition of Level 3 Communications Inc in 2017.

The judgment barred wireline telecommunications provider CenturyLink from soliciting customers that switched to the buyer of assets divested during the deal, but the Justice Department said CenturyLink had initiated contact on over 70 occasions with former Level 3 customers. CenturyLink has agreed to the appointment of an independent monitoring trustee of an amended court agreement, the Justice Department said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

