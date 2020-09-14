CenturyLink Rebrands As Lumen Technologies - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) said Monday it has rebranded as Lumen Technologies Inc. and will help lead enterprises through the challenges as well as opportunities of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The company added that it does not intend to change its financial strategy or financial reporting as a result of this announcement. Effective with the opening of the trading day on September 18, 2020, the company stock ticker will change from "CTL" to "LUMN".

Further, the company said it expects the legal name of CenturyLink, Inc. to be formally changed to Lumen Technologies, Inc. upon the satisfaction of all legal and regulatory requirements.

The company noted that the 4th Industrial Revolution represents the latest technological shift to change how everyone lives, works and thrives. At its core, this new age requires companies to effectively acquire, analyze and act upon their data to stay ahead of the curve and to be competitive.

The Lumen Platform will help customers capitalize on emerging technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution to deliver things such as smart cities, retail and industrial robotics, real-time virtual collaboration and automated factories. It will also power business applications that require high-performance networking and security.

"All of our futures will be driven by smart things, applications and digital services that use data for transformational purposes. To serve this colossal need and further human progress through technology, we have launched Lumen and are delivering our technology through the Lumen Platform, a platform for amazing things," said Lumen executive vice president and chief marketing officer Shaun Andrews.

Lumen also announced the launch of Quantum Fiber, a fully digital platform for delivering fiber-based products and services to residents as well as small businesses. Quantum Fiber will use the power of Lumen's extensive fiber network and infrastructure.

