CenturyLink Joins Bark Technologies to Enhance Online Safety

CenturyLink, Inc. CTL teamed up with Bark Technologies, a leading content monitoring service that helps families manage their children’s digital lives. The move is aimed at advancing Bark’s online safety solutions to millions of subscribers as well as non-customers.



This comes at a time when many kids are returning to school virtually across the United States. Bark protects more than 5 million children and is used in at least 2,300 school districts nationwide. Its service monitors texts, emails, YouTube and more than 30 social media platforms for signs of potential threats.



The companies are advocating for a secure Internet platform so that parents can have peace of mind when their children are online. Importantly, Bark’s screen time management and web filtering tools help parents set limits around how and when their kids should use devices.



CenturyLink has about 450,000 global fiber route miles, 170,000 on-net buildings and 100 edge-compute nodes which are now combined with Bark’s AI. The Monroe, LA-based technology company provides reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers.



At the same time, CenturyLink is focused on the execution of its strategies that hinges on four key areas. These include investment in growth through product and network expansions, delivering enhanced customer experience across business, transforming operations to improve efficiency and employee experience as well as deleveraging to strengthen its balance sheet.



The company’s fiber and IP-based network capacity position it well to support customers and boost shareholders’ value in the long term. CenturyLink’s shares have dropped 1.3% in the past year against 7.9% growth of the industry.







The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings for the current year has been revised 2.2% upward in the past seven days. This indicates a positive analyst outlook for the stock.



CenturyLink has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), at present.



