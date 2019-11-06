Markets
CTL

CenturyLink, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $302 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $272 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CenturyLink, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $328 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $5.61 billion from $5.82 billion last year.

CenturyLink, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $328 Mln. vs. $327 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.31 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q3): $5.61 Bln vs. $5.82 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTL

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular