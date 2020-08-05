CenturyLink, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL):

-Earnings: $377 million in Q2 vs. $371 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.35 in Q2 vs. $0.35 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, CenturyLink, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $450 million or $0.42 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.32 per share -Revenue: $5.19 billion in Q2 vs. $5.38 billion in the same period last year.

