CenturyLink, Inc. d/b/a Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

CenturyLink, Inc. d/b/a Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LUMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.9, the dividend yield is 9.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LUMN was $10.9, representing a -28.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.30 and a 33.58% increase over the 52 week low of $8.16.

LUMN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). LUMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports LUMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.75%, compared to an industry average of -6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LUMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LUMN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have LUMN as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (IYZ)
  • First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)
  • Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
  • WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPHD with an increase of 14.83% over the last 100 days. IYZ has the highest percent weighting of LUMN at 3.31%.

