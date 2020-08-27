Dividends
CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CTL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CTL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.23, the dividend yield is 8.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTL was $11.23, representing a -26.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.30 and a 37.62% increase over the 52 week low of $8.16.

CTL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). CTL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.13. Zacks Investment Research reports CTL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.67%, compared to an industry average of -3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CTL as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (IYZ)
  • First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)
  • Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
  • SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL)
  • WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SKYY with an increase of 60.17% over the last 100 days. IYZ has the highest percent weighting of CTL at 3.72%.

