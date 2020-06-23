CenturyLink Extends SAP Alliance to Serve Singapore Customers

In a concerted effort to enhance the service capabilities of customers in Singapore, CenturyLink, Inc. CTL recently extended its global alliance with SAP SE SAP to better serve businesses in the region. The strategic initiative will enable business enterprises to have seamless access to SAP business management solutions along with managed end-to-end applications, hybrid cloud and edge capabilities of CenturyLink's secure, global network.



Per the global alliance, CenturyLink is equipped to offer support for SAP solutions and services deployed on public and private clouds, including SAP S/4HANA implementations. These, in turn, enable various firms to complement and expand the IT resources and expertise across hybrid IT environments to drive efficiencies, enhance security and improve business insight.



Notably, SAP-certified solutions deliver secure data connectivity via CenturyLink's global, high-speed private network and are perfectly designed to optimize applications and data analytics. With a plethora of support services for consulting, implementation and ongoing management of the SAP ecosystem, the company aims to reduce complexity with its application-centric automation tools for standardizing deployments and infrastructure configuration. CenturyLink’s scalable global infrastructure, managed services, next-generation redundant network connectivity and multi-layered security services help realize faster rollout for higher ROI in multi-tenant and private cloud environments.



The company now intends to extend these service capabilities in Singapore, which is one of the most connected economies in the world. The expanded business collaboration is likely to minimize disruption and support business continuity in the region, particularly in the aftermath of the coronavirus-induced turmoil and market volatility.



In order to strengthen its position in the market, CenturyLink is gradually shifting focus from integration to transformation efforts. The communications company intends to transform business operations through product evolution and digitization of customer interactions, which augurs well for revenues.



CenturyLink is focused on improving operational efficiencies through a number of methods, including network simplification and rationalization. This should help the company improve its end-to-end provisioning time and drive standardization. Moreover, its strong network capabilities, integrated hosting and network solutions are likely to promote growth in the cloud business. Notably, the company views its managed and cloud services as a key differentiator from other players in the market, which should boost the top line.



CenturyLink continues to focus on four key areas — investing in growth through product and network expansions, delivering enhanced customer experience across businesses, transforming operations to improve efficiency and employee experience, and deleveraging to strengthen its balance sheet. The company is well positioned to support customers as they shift to next-generation hybrid platforms to meet their networking needs. It is likely to capitalize on opportunities for revenue growth from market dynamics such as growth in security, IoT, Big Data, 5G, AI and the demand for edge computing. It plans to expand its network infrastructure in 20 cities this year, as it helps enterprise businesses meet the growing demand for high-speed connectivity.



However, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 8.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 0.4%.





Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS and Telenav, Inc. TNAV, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



T-Mobile has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.9%. It delivered a positive earnings surprise of 19.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Telenav delivered a positive earnings surprise of 108.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic



The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.