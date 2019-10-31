CenturyLink (CTL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CenturyLink (CTL) closed the most recent trading day at $12.94, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the communications company had gained 11.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CTL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 6, 2019. On that day, CTL is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.55 billion, down 4.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $22.30 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.45% and -5.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CTL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% lower. CTL is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CTL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.75.

Also, we should mention that CTL has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.