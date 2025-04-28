Century Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data at ASGCT 28th Annual Meeting on Novel iPSC-Derived Cell Therapies for Autoimmune Diseases and Cancer

Century Therapeutics will present preclinical data on iPSC-derived therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer at the ASGCT meeting.

Century Therapeutics, Inc. announced it will present at the ASGCT 28th Annual Meeting, taking place from May 13-17, 2025, in New Orleans. The company will showcase data related to its preclinical cell therapy pipeline aimed at treating autoimmune diseases and cancer. Two presentations will be featured: one focusing on enhancing the effectiveness of iPSC-derived allogeneic therapies in tumor elimination, and another discussing the generation of CAR T cells from iPSC with promising tumor control capabilities. Further details and presentation materials will be available on the ASGCT website and Century's own site after the event.

Century Therapeutics will present two significant studies at the ASGCT 28th Annual Meeting, highlighting advancements in their preclinical cell therapy pipeline for autoimmune diseases and cancer.

The presentations are expected to draw attention from the scientific community, potentially enhancing the company’s visibility and credibility in the biotechnology sector.

The focus on innovative iPSC-derived therapies positions Century Therapeutics as a leader in developing off-the-shelf cell therapies, which could improve patient access to novel treatments.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, highlighting the various uncertainties related to product development timelines and the success of their main candidate, CNTY-101.

The mention of numerous risks, such as the ability to progress through clinical development and regulatory approvals, suggests potential instability in the company's future performance.

The company's dependence on third parties for clinical trials and manufacturing could lead to vulnerabilities if those relationships do not perform as expected.

What is Century Therapeutics presenting at the ASGCT Annual Meeting?

Century Therapeutics will present data on its preclinical cell therapy pipeline for autoimmune diseases and cancer.

When is the ASGCT Annual Meeting taking place?

The ASGCT 28th Annual Meeting is scheduled for May 13-17, 2025, in New Orleans, LA.

Who are the presenters from Century Therapeutics?

Raisa Uchurova, Ph.D., and Dar Heinze, M.D., will present the company's research at the meeting.

What are the topics of the presentations?

One presentation focuses on TGF-b neutralizing therapies, while the other discusses iPSC-derived CAR T cells for tumor control.

Where can I find more information about the presentations?

Information about the presentations will be available on the ASGCT conference website and Century's website under Scientific Resources.

Full Release



PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (‘Century’, NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in autoimmune disease and cancer, today announced two presentations at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting, which is being held from May 13-17, 2025, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. The presentations will highlight data supporting the company’s emerging preclinical cell therapy pipeline and investigational programs for autoimmune diseases and cancer.





Details of the presentations are as follows:







Abstract Number:



1826







Poster Number:



740







Title:



Armoring iPSC-derived allogeneic therapies with a TGF-b neutralizing synthetic receptor that enhances solid tumor elimination in TME-mimicking conditions in vitro







Session Title:



Poster Abstract Session







Session Date/Time:



Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CDT







Presenter:



Raisa Uchurova, Ph.D., Principal Scientist at Century Therapeutics







Abstract Number:



1857







Title:



Generation of iPSC-derived CD4+ and CD8+ CD19 CAR ab T cells with in vivo tumor control and cell expansion comparable to healthy donor T cells







Session Title:



Oral Abstract Session







Session Date/Time:



Saturday, May 17, 2025, 11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CDT







Presenter:



Dar Heinze, M.D., Associate Director at Century Therapeutics





Additional information, including the accepted abstracts, can be accessed on the ASGCT 28th Annual Meeting website. Presentation materials will be made available in the



Science



section under Scientific Resources of the company’s website following the event.







About Century Therapeutics







Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its expertise in cellular reprogramming, genetic engineering, and manufacturing to develop cell therapies with the potential to provide meaningful advantages over existing cell therapies. Century’s genetically engineered, iPSC-derived cell therapy pipeline includes programs designed to address autoimmune diseases and cancers. Century believes its commitment to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide an opportunity to advance the course of autoimmune disease and cancer care. For more information on Century Therapeutics, please visit



www.centurytx.com



and connect with us on LinkedIn.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and statements made in connection therewith contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our clinical development plans and timelines are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, including, among others: our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies, and clinical trials; our dependence on the success of our lead product candidate, CNTY-101; our ability to progress CNTY-101 through clinical development; our ability to meet development milestones on anticipated timelines; uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data, pre-clinical studies and earlier-stage clinical trials, which may not be predictive of final results or the results of later-stage clinical trials; our ability to obtain FDA clearance of our future IND submissions and commence and complete clinical trials on expected timelines, or at all; our reliance on the maintenance of certain key collaborative relationships for the manufacturing and development of our product candidates; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including final regulatory approval of our product candidates; the impact of geopolitical issues, banking instability and inflation on our business and operations, supply chain and labor force; the performance of third parties in connection with the development of our product candidates, including third parties conducting our clinical trials as well as third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to successfully commercialize our product candidates and develop sales and marketing capabilities, if our product candidates are approved; our ability to recruit and maintain key members of management and our ability to maintain and successfully enforce adequate intellectual property protection. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.







For More Information:







Century Therapeutics





Morgan Conn, PhD





Chief Financial Officer







investor.relations@centurytx.com







JPA Health





Sarah McCabe







smccabe@jpa.com





