Century Therapeutics (IPSC) Price Target Increased by 10.75% to 4.20

The average one-year price target for Century Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:IPSC) has been revised to $4.20 / share. This is an increase of 10.75% from the prior estimate of $3.79 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $6.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 127.16% from the latest reported closing price of $1.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 24.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPSC is 0.04%, an increase of 37.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.62% to 20,952K shares. The put/call ratio of IPSC is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,539K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,410K shares , representing a decrease of 52.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPSC by 69.07% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,587K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares , representing an increase of 21.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPSC by 13.13% over the last quarter.

DAFNA Capital Management holds 1,704K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,315K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 1,228K shares. No change in the last quarter.

