Century Therapeutics to Host Live Chat on Preclinical Cell Therapy Programs Targeting Autoimmune Diseases and Cancer

Century Therapeutics to host a fireside chat on April 22, discussing iPSC-derived cell therapy programs in autoimmune diseases and cancer.

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, announced a live fireside chat on April 22, 2025, to discuss its key preclinical cell therapy programs. The event will cover CNTY-308 and CNTY-341, both investigational CAR-iT therapies targeting CD19 and CD19/CD22, respectively, and the company's initial solid tumor CAR iT program targeting Nectin-4. Each program employs advanced iPSC-derived T cells and the proprietary Allo-Evasion™ 5.0 technology to address immune evasion. The chat will be accessible via Century's website, with a replay available for 30 days afterward. Century Therapeutics aims to enhance patient access to cell therapies with its innovative approach to cellular reprogramming and genetic engineering.

Century Therapeutics is hosting a live event to discuss details and data on promising preclinical cell therapy programs targeting autoimmune diseases and cancer, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The press release highlights the company's innovative investigational cell therapies, including CNTY-308 and CNTY-341, demonstrating a robust pipeline and focus on addressing significant medical needs.

There is mention of proprietary technology, Allo-Evasion™ 5.0, which aims to improve the efficacy of the therapies, showcasing the company's commitment to advancing treatment options.

Century Therapeutics’ strategy of developing off-the-shelf therapies suggests potential for expanded patient access, which could enhance market opportunities and improve care for patients with serious conditions.

Press release emphasizes numerous forward-looking statements, which may lead to skepticism about the company's ability to meet development milestones and timelines.

The acknowledgment of potential risks and uncertainties surrounding key product candidates, including CNTY-101, may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's future performance.

Dependency on the success of lead product candidate and ability to advance through clinical development may highlight vulnerabilities in the company's pipeline.

What is the main focus of Century Therapeutics' fireside chat?

The chat will cover preclinical cell therapy programs targeting autoimmune diseases and cancer.

When will the fireside chat take place?

The fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

How can I access the live fireside chat?

The event can be accessed on the Investors page of Century’s website at www.centurytx.com.

What are the investigational therapies discussed in the chat?

Key therapies include CNTY-308, CNTY-341, and a solid tumor CAR iT program exploiting Nectin-4 CAR.

How long will the chat replay be available?

The replay will be available on Century’s website for at least 30 days after the event.

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (‘Century’, NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in autoimmune disease and cancer, today announced that company management will host a live fireside chat on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss details and data for its prioritized preclinical cell therapy programs targeting autoimmune diseases and cancer.





The event will feature discussion of CNTY-308, a CD19-targeted CAR-iT investigational cell therapy, CNTY-341, a CD19/CD22 dual-targeted CAR-iT investigational cell therapy, and the company’s first solid tumor CAR iT investigational program exploiting Nectin-4 CAR and other validated targets. Each of these programs is anchored by advanced iPSC-derived ’tunable’ CD4+/CD8+ ab T cells. In addition, each of these programs is engineered with the company’s proprietary immune evasion technology, Allo-Evasion™ 5.0, which is designed to enable holistic evasion of T cell, NK cell, and humoral immunity. The discussion will also highlight the potential for the company’s expertise in selective iPSC differentiation to extend to non-immune effector cells.





The live event can be accessed on the Investors page of Century’s website at



www.centurytx.com



. A replay will be available on the company’s website shortly following the completion of the event and will be available for at least 30 days.







About Century Therapeutics







Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its expertise in cellular reprogramming, genetic engineering, and manufacturing to develop cell therapies with the potential to provide meaningful advantages over existing cell therapies. Century’s genetically engineered, iPSC-derived cell therapy pipeline includes programs designed to address autoimmune diseases and cancers. Century believes its commitment to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide an opportunity to advance the course of autoimmune disease and cancer care. For more information on Century Therapeutics, please visit



www.centurytx.com



and connect with us on LinkedIn.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and statements of our management made in connection therewith contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our clinical development plans and timelines are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, including, among others: our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies, and clinical trials; our dependence on the success of our lead product candidate, CNTY-101; our ability to progress CNTY-101 through clinical development; our ability to meet development milestones on anticipated timelines; uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data, pre-clinical studies and earlier-stage clinical trials, which may not be predictive of final results or the results of later-stage clinical trials; our ability to obtain FDA clearance of our future IND submissions and commence and complete clinical trials on expected timelines, or at all; our reliance on the maintenance of certain key collaborative relationships for the manufacturing and development of our product candidates; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including final regulatory approval of our product candidates; the impact of geopolitical issues, banking instability and inflation on our business and operations, supply chain and labor force; the performance of third parties in connection with the development of our product candidates, including third parties conducting our clinical trials as well as third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to successfully commercialize our product candidates and develop sales and marketing capabilities, if our product candidates are approved; our ability to recruit and maintain key members of management and our ability to maintain and successfully enforce adequate intellectual property protection. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.







For More Information:







Century Therapeutics





Morgan Conn, PhD





Chief Financial Officer







investor.relations@centurytx.com







JPA Health





Sarah McCabe







smccabe@jpa.com





