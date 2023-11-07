Century Textiles & Industries (NSE:CENTURYTEX) Price Target Increased by 7.78% to 1,371.39

The average one-year price target for Century Textiles & Industries (NSE:CENTURYTEX) has been revised to 1,371.39 / share. This is an increase of 7.78% from the prior estimate of 1,272.45 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,332.19 to a high of 1,438.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.93% from the latest reported closing price of 1,097.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Textiles & Industries. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CENTURYTEX is 0.02%, an increase of 29.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.65% to 3,623K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 727K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares, representing an increase of 29.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENTURYTEX by 74.01% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 720K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 704K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 308K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENTURYTEX by 48.41% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 208K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing an increase of 11.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENTURYTEX by 66.62% over the last quarter.

