Century Textiles & Industries (NSE:CENTURYTEX) Price Target Increased by 26.01% to 1,272.45

The average one-year price target for Century Textiles & Industries (NSE:CENTURYTEX) has been revised to 1,272.45 / share. This is an increase of 26.01% from the prior estimate of 1,009.80 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,234.22 to a high of 1,336.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.44% from the latest reported closing price of 1,030.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Textiles & Industries. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CENTURYTEX is 0.02%, a decrease of 1.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 3,274K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 720K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 704K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 515K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing an increase of 9.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENTURYTEX by 44.09% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 305K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 185K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

