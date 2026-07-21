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Century Next Financial Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

July 21, 2026 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Century Next Financial Corp. (CTUY.OB) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $4.144 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $3.937 million, or $2.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $10.193 million from $9.730 million last year.

Century Next Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.144 Mln. vs. $3.937 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.20 vs. $2.14 last year. -Revenue: $10.193 Mln vs. $9.730 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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