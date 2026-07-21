Century Next Financial Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Century Next Financial Corp. (CTUY.OB) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $4.144 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $3.937 million, or $2.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $10.193 million from $9.730 million last year.

Century Next Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.144 Mln. vs. $3.937 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.20 vs. $2.14 last year. -Revenue: $10.193 Mln vs. $9.730 Mln last year.

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