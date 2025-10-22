Century Next Financial Corp. Announces Climb In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Century Next Financial Corp. (CTUY.OB) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $4.27 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $3.02 million, or $1.67 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.7% to $9.97 million from $8.47 million last year.

Century Next Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.27 Mln. vs. $3.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.30 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue: $9.97 Mln vs. $8.47 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.