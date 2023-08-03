Century Lithium (CYDVF) Price Target Decreased by 15.40% to 2.39

The average one-year price target for Century Lithium (OTC:CYDVF) has been revised to 2.39 / share. This is an decrease of 15.40% from the prior estimate of 2.83 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.93 to a high of 3.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 248.39% from the latest reported closing price of 0.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Lithium. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYDVF is 0.00%, an increase of 3.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.51% to 47K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 37K shares. No change in the last quarter.

L & S Advisors holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

