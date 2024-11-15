News & Insights

Stocks

Century Lithium Advances with Key Approvals and Plans

November 15, 2024 — 01:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Century Lithium (TSE:LCE) has released an update.

Century Lithium Corp. announced that all resolutions, including the election of directors and approval of the Long-Term Incentive Plan, were passed at their Annual General Meeting. The company is advancing its Angel Island project in Nevada, which aims to produce substantial amounts of battery-grade lithium carbonate for the EV market. Century Lithium trades on multiple stock exchanges, offering investors opportunities to engage with the growing lithium market.

For further insights into TSE:LCE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.