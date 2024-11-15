Century Lithium Advances with Key Approvals and Plans

Century Lithium (TSE:LCE) has released an update.

Century Lithium Corp. announced that all resolutions, including the election of directors and approval of the Long-Term Incentive Plan, were passed at their Annual General Meeting. The company is advancing its Angel Island project in Nevada, which aims to produce substantial amounts of battery-grade lithium carbonate for the EV market. Century Lithium trades on multiple stock exchanges, offering investors opportunities to engage with the growing lithium market.

