Century (IPSC) Up 36% on FDA Nod to Begin Phase I Lupus Study

Century Therapeutics IPSC announced FDA clearance of its investigational new drug (IND) application for CNTY-101 for an autoimmune and inflammatory disease indication. This IND clearance allows IPSC to initiate an early-stage study to assess the drug in patients with moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), who have failed at least two standard immunosuppressive therapies.

Century expects to initiate the early-stage study of CNTY-101 in SLE in the first half of 2024. Initial data readout from the phase I study is anticipated by 2024-end.

The planned phase I study will evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and clinical response of CNTY-101 in. The study will administer one to two cycles of three weekly doses of CNTY-101 in the enrolled patient population.

Century’s lead drug, CNTY-101, is anallogeneic, off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CD19-targeted CAR NK cell therapy product candidate. It is developed using IPSC’s proprietary gene-editing technology, Allo-Evasion. CNTY-101 is the first cell therapy product candidate engineered with six precision gene edits.

IND clearance for treatment of SLE marks the second IND clearance for CNTY-101 and the first in an autoimmune and inflammatory disease indication.

Century had previously received IND clearance for CNTY-101 for treatment of relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. A phase I ELiPSE-1 study is currently evaluating CNTY-101 in patients with relapsed or refractory CD19-positive B-cell lymphomas.

Per Century, currently available SLE therapies lack efficacy. New B-cell-directed autologous CAR T cell treatment options have demonstrated efficacy inducing durable remissions.

IPSC looks to quench the unmet medical need with CNTY-101 which has a novel mechanism of action that could provide multiple potential treatment advantages.

