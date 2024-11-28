Century Group Reports Revenue Decline Amid Steady Losses

Century Group International Holdings Ltd. (HK:2113) has released an update.
Century Group International Holdings Ltd. reported a significant drop in revenue to HK$8.3 million for the six months ended September 2024, compared to HK$29.7 million in the same period last year. The company maintained a consistent loss of HK$6.2 million, and no interim dividend was declared. Despite the challenging financial performance, the company remains focused on navigating the current market conditions.
