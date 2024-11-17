Century Group Prepares for Financial Review and Dividend Decision

Century Group International Holdings Ltd. (HK:2113) has released an update.

Century Group International Holdings Ltd. is set to hold a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to review and approve the interim financial results for the six months ending September 2024. The meeting will also consider the potential distribution of an interim dividend. This development could interest investors keen on the company’s financial health and dividend prospects.

