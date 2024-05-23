News & Insights

Stocks

Century Ginwa Sues for Property Delivery Delay

May 23, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Limited (HK:0162) has released an update.

Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Limited has filed a civil complaint against a subsidiary of the Vendor for failing to deliver a property by the agreed deadline of December 31, 2022, demanding a default penalty of RMB368.808 million and litigation costs. Despite the delay, the company is adjusting its operations to focus on the ‘Century Ginwa Tiandi’ shopping mall project and improving other ongoing projects, believing the litigation will not significantly impact their financial standings. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s shares.

For further insights into HK:0162 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.