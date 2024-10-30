Century Ginwa Retail Unveils Board Composition and Committees

Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Limited (HK:0162) has released an update.

Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The board is led by Executive Chairman Mr. Yao Jiangang and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Choon Hoi Kit Edwin. Additionally, the company has established three board committees to streamline its corporate governance.

For further insights into HK:0162 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.