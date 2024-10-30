News & Insights

Stocks

Century Ginwa Retail Unveils Board Composition and Committees

October 30, 2024 — 06:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Limited (HK:0162) has released an update.

Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The board is led by Executive Chairman Mr. Yao Jiangang and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Choon Hoi Kit Edwin. Additionally, the company has established three board committees to streamline its corporate governance.

For further insights into HK:0162 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.