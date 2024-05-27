Century Entertainment Delays Circular Dispatch

Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited (HK:0959) has released an update.

Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited has announced a delay in sending out the Circular related to their Casino Agreement, originally scheduled for on or before May 24, 2024. The new expected despatch date is on or before June 14, 2024, as the company requires additional time to prepare the necessary information. This Circular is set to provide shareholders with further details on the Casino Agreement and notice of the SGM.

