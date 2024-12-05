Century Entertainment Appoints New Non-Executive Director

Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited (HK:0959) has released an update.

Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited has appointed Mr. Zeng Zhibo as a non-executive director effective December 9, 2024. Mr. Zeng brings over 20 years of experience in business operations across various sectors, including automobile sales and real estate investment. His appointment is expected to leverage his extensive professional network to benefit the company.

