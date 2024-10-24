News & Insights

Stocks
CCS

Century Communities price target raised to $96 from $90 at Wedbush

October 24, 2024 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wedbush raised the firm’s price target on Century Communities (CCS) to $96 from $90 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Century’s outlook for volume growth in FY25 and beyond was double the firm’s previous unit growth assumptions. Despite this good news, Wedbush is taking a more conservative approach to its FY25 and FY26 gross margin outlook based on the Q3 2024 gross margin miss versus its forecast and the potential for a lower gross margin in Q4 2024 versus its prior estimate.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CCS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.