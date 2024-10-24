Century Communities price target raised to $96 from $90 at Wedbush

Wedbush raised the firm’s price target on Century Communities (CCS) to $96 from $90 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Century’s outlook for volume growth in FY25 and beyond was double the firm’s previous unit growth assumptions. Despite this good news, Wedbush is taking a more conservative approach to its FY25 and FY26 gross margin outlook based on the Q3 2024 gross margin miss versus its forecast and the potential for a lower gross margin in Q4 2024 versus its prior estimate.

