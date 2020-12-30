Century Communities Opens Up Levi Pines For Sale

Colorado-based home-builder Century Communities, Inc. has announced that its new community in Cherryville, Levi Pines, is now open for sale. Buyers will be able to easily purchase their new homes in just a few clicks through the company’s revolutionary online brand, Century Complete.

Century (CCS) operates in 17 U.S. states and offers title, insurance and lending services to its clients. It is involved in all aspects of home-building from acquiring and developing the land, to constructing and selling the property. Century allows home-buyers the ability to personalize and build their dream home from the ground up and offers a selection of single-family homes, condos and townhouses, catering to a wide range of home-buyers.

The Levi Pines community is situated in a prime location near Cherryville's downtown district, offering an abundance of shopping and dining options within close proximity to Lake Norman, area vineyards, and local museums.

Home-buyers can choose from a selection of two-story houses with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms and double garages. The homes range in size from around 1,600 to 1,800 square feet and are priced from around $180,000. (See CCS stock analysis on TipRanks)

B. Riley Securities analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated his Buy rating on Century Communities nine days ago and raised his price target from $54 to $60 (31% upside potential).

Rygiel believes that the momentum from the better-than-expected Q3 results for home-builders has continued into Q4 and has created an improved outlook for 2021. Rygiel also stated that recent home price increases due to commodity price inflation could provide improved gross profit and earnings estimates.

Overall, consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 3 Buys and 2 Holds. The average price target of $55.25 implies upside potential of around 20% over the next 12 months.

Century Communities’ shares have risen almost 70% so far this year.

