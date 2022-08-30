Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Century Communities, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$783m ÷ (US$3.8b - US$460m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Century Communities has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 17% earned by companies in a similar industry. NYSE:CCS Return on Capital Employed August 30th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Century Communities compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Century Communities.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Century Communities. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 24%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 143%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Century Communities' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Century Communities is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 119% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Century Communities can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Century Communities does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 3 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.