Century Communities, Inc.'s (NYSE:CCS) Shares Leap 25% Yet They're Still Not Telling The Full Story

Despite an already strong run, Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 25% in the last thirty days. The last month tops off a massive increase of 265% in the last year.

Although its price has surged higher, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 21x, you may still consider Century Communities as a highly attractive investment with its 9.4x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Century Communities certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:CCS Price Based on Past Earnings May 5th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Century Communities.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Century Communities' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 119% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 262% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 41% over the next year. With the market only predicted to deliver 18%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Century Communities' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Even after such a strong price move, Century Communities' P/E still trails the rest of the market significantly. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Century Communities currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Century Communities, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're unsure about the strength of Century Communities' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

