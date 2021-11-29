Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CCS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $71.67, the dividend yield is .84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCS was $71.67, representing a -13.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.20 and a 75.58% increase over the 52 week low of $40.82.

CCS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as NVR, Inc. (NVR) and Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL). CCS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.5. Zacks Investment Research reports CCS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 128.24%, compared to an industry average of 41.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ccs Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CCS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CCS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYT with an increase of 3.39% over the last 100 days. RZG has the highest percent weighting of CCS at 1.68%.

