Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $81.6, the dividend yield is .18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCS was $81.6, representing a -1.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.20 and a 194.9% increase over the 52 week low of $27.67.

CCS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as NVR, Inc. (NVR) and Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL). CCS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.35. Zacks Investment Research reports CCS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 88.53%, compared to an industry average of 31%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CCS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CCS as a top-10 holding:

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY)

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

Pacer Funds (CALF)

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CALF with an increase of 41.38% over the last 100 days. FFTY has the highest percent weighting of CCS at 3.65%.

