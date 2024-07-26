Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Century Communities (CCS) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 24.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $103.42 in the previous session. Century Communities has gained 9.5% since the start of the year compared to the 13.9% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the 17.2% return for the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 24, 2024, Century Communities reported EPS of $2.65 versus consensus estimate of $2.46 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 0.36%.

For the current fiscal year, Century Communities is expected to post earnings of $10.13 per share on $4.32 billion in revenues. This represents a 25.22% change in EPS on a 17.04% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $11.83 per share on $4.7 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 16.78% and 8.66%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Century Communities may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Century Communities has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 9.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.5X versus its peer group's average of 9.3X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Century Communities currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Century Communities meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Century Communities shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does CCS Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CCS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is KB Home (KBH). KBH has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. KB Home beat our consensus estimate by 20.79%, and for the current fiscal year, KBH is expected to post earnings of $8.38 per share on revenue of $6.84 billion.

Shares of KB Home have gained 17.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 9.72X and a P/CF of 10.26X.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is in the top 19% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CCS and KBH, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.