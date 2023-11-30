Century Communities (FRA:CCT) Price Target Increased by 5.36% to 71.49

The average one-year price target for Century Communities (FRA:CCT) has been revised to 71.49 / share. This is an increase of 5.36% from the prior estimate of 67.85 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.66 to a high of 87.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.98% from the latest reported closing price of 65.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Communities. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCT is 0.22%, a decrease of 9.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 35,007K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,333K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,638K shares, representing a decrease of 13.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCT by 18.45% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,925K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCT by 12.87% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,512K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,512K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 1,114K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing an increase of 14.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCT by 43.52% over the last quarter.

