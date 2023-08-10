Century Communities (FRA:CCT) Price Target Increased by 21.26% to 72.64

The average one-year price target for Century Communities (FRA:CCT) has been revised to 72.64 / share. This is an increase of 21.26% from the prior estimate of 59.90 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.87 to a high of 88.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.27% from the latest reported closing price of 69.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Communities. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCT is 0.24%, an increase of 18.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 35,444K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,671K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,842K shares, representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCT by 83.24% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,062K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,095K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCT by 22.23% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,512K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,512K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 950K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCT by 45.65% over the last quarter.

