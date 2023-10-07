Century Communities (FRA:CCT) Price Target Increased by 10.26% to 78.27

The average one-year price target for Century Communities (FRA:CCT) has been revised to 78.27 / share. This is an increase of 10.26% from the prior estimate of 70.99 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.66 to a high of 95.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.55% from the latest reported closing price of 59.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Communities. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCT is 0.24%, an increase of 6.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 35,194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,638K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCT by 12.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,997K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCT by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,512K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,512K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 950K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCT by 1.57% over the last quarter.

