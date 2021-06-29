Century Communities (CCS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Century Communities (CCS) closed the most recent trading day at $67.24, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the single-family homebuilder had lost 16.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

CCS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.82, up 133.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.01 billion, up 29.83% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.57 per share and revenue of $4.07 billion, which would represent changes of +86.01% and +28.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CCS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.31% lower. CCS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CCS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.1, so we one might conclude that CCS is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.