Century Communities (CCS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Century Communities (CCS) closed at $79.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.93% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the single-family homebuilder had gained 8.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 0.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.87%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Century Communities as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Century Communities to post earnings of $4.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 48.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.19 billion, up 20.43% from the prior-year quarter.

CCS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.87 per share and revenue of $4.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +122.99% and +32.83%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Century Communities. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Century Communities currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Century Communities is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.73. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.75.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

