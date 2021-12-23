Century Communities (CCS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Century Communities (CCS) closed at $79.51, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the single-family homebuilder had gained 9.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 0.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Century Communities will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Century Communities is projected to report earnings of $4.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 48.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.19 billion, up 20.43% from the prior-year quarter.

CCS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.87 per share and revenue of $4.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +122.99% and +32.83%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Century Communities. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Century Communities is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Century Communities has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.79 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.78.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

