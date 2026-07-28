Is Century Communities (CCS) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Century Communities (CCS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Century Communities is one of 92 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Century Communities is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCS' full-year earnings has moved 26.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CCS has returned 18.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 10.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Century Communities is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Innodata Inc (INOD). The stock has returned 16.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Innodata Inc's current year EPS has increased 22.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Century Communities belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.9% so far this year, so CCS is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Innodata Inc falls under the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this industry has 23 stocks and is ranked #84. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +23.9%.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Century Communities and Innodata Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.