Century Communities (CCS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.43, changing hands as low as $48.53 per share. Century Communities Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCS's low point in its 52 week range is $39 per share, with $83.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.65.

