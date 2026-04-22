Century Communities (CCS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Century Communities (CCS) reported $789.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.6%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $1.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $806.37 million, representing a surprise of -2.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +44.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net New Home Contracts : 2,379 versus 2,578 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2,379 versus 2,578 estimated by two analysts on average. Backlog - Homes : 1,155 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,197.

: 1,155 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,197. Home Deliveries - Average Sales Price : $364.70 versus $363.50 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $364.70 versus $363.50 estimated by two analysts on average. Home Deliveries - Homes : 2,013 compared to the 2,169 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,013 compared to the 2,169 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Financial services revenues : $22.4 million compared to the $16.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.8% year over year.

: $22.4 million compared to the $16.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.8% year over year. Revenues- Total homebuilding revenues: $767.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $789.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.3%.

Here is how Century Communities performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Century Communities here>>>

Shares of Century Communities have returned +10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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