Century Communities (CCS) Price Target Increased by 8.49% to 78.71

The average one-year price target for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) has been revised to 78.71 / share. This is an increase of 8.49% from the prior estimate of 72.55 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 59.08 to a high of 96.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.14% from the latest reported closing price of 72.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Communities. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCS is 0.22%, a decrease of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 35,048K shares. The put/call ratio of CCS is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,333K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,638K shares, representing a decrease of 13.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 18.45% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,925K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 12.87% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,512K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,512K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 1,114K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing an increase of 14.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 43.52% over the last quarter.

Century Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Century Communities, Inc. is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.