Century Communities (CCS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Century Communities (CCS) closed the most recent trading day at $77.19, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the single-family homebuilder had lost 0.38% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 2.02% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CCS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CCS to post earnings of $2.85 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 135.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion, up 30.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.73 per share and revenue of $4.16 billion, which would represent changes of +88.59% and +31.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CCS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CCS is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CCS has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.5 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.94, so we one might conclude that CCS is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

