Century Communities (CCS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Century Communities (CCS) closed at $62.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.39% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the single-family homebuilder had gained 8.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 6.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CCS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.52, up 90% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $795.95 million, up 32.08% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.32 per share and revenue of $3.72 billion, which would represent changes of +33.76% and +17.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CCS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CCS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.39, so we one might conclude that CCS is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.