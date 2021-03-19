Century Communities (CCS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Century Communities (CCS) closed at $61.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the single-family homebuilder had gained 7.71% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 5.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CCS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CCS to post earnings of $1.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $795.95 million, up 32.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.32 per share and revenue of $3.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +33.76% and +17.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CCS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CCS is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, CCS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.77.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

