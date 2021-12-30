Century Communities (CCS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Century Communities (CCS) closed at $81.29, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the single-family homebuilder had gained 13.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 4.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.11%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Century Communities as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Century Communities to post earnings of $4.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 48.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion, up 20.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.87 per share and revenue of $4.2 billion, which would represent changes of +122.99% and +32.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Century Communities should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Century Communities is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Century Communities's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7, so we one might conclude that Century Communities is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

