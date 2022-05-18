Century Communities (CCS) Continues Expansion Spree in Tucson

Century Complete, a Century Communities, Inc. CCS brand, expanded its Arizona footprint in the Tucson market. The national leader in online homebuying has unveiled two new communities in the city that have abundant outdoor recreation, rich culture and history and educational institutions like the University of Arizona.



Through its "Buy Now" process, the company has introduced Cottonwood Bluffs and Water Crest. The communities have affordable and contemporary ranch-style floor plans with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and more.



Shares of this homebuilder gained 3.12% in the trading session on May 17, 2022.

Century Complete: Major Growth Driver

Century Complete occupies the leading position in the online homebuying market in the country. The company is optimistic about its online homebuying brand and expects Century Complete, which is 100% entry-level focused, to be the primary driver of organic growth in 2022 and beyond.



Century Complete acquires only finished lots and hence needs limited capital investment in new markets, thereby yielding quicker asset returns and higher returns on investment. Century Complete has been able to organically expand into new markets, including Jacksonville, Gainesville, the Florida Panhandle, Louisville, Kentucky, College Station and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas and Northwest Indiana in the past year.



Shares of the company have marginally underperformed the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry in the year to date (YTD) period. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved 13.8% up in the past month, reflecting analysts’ faith in the company’s prospects.



Demand for its affordable new homes, driven by favorable demographics, tight home supply, and strength of its competitive positioning and national footprint across high-growth markets has been driving Century Communities’ growth.

