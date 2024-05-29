Century Communities' (CCS) Brand to Open Communities in Alabama

The reportable brand of Century Communities, Inc. CCS, Century Complete, has announced the expansion of home offerings in the Huntsville, AL area with three additional communities.



Century Complete brand expects to open the new communities by 2025, bringing more than 400 new homesites to the Huntsville market in 2024-2025. The homes in the new communities will showcase contemporary open-concept layouts with flex spaces and included features like granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Furthermore, the houses are single-family friendly with affordable pricing and have diversified options for the homebuyers to choose from.



Currently, Century Complete is offering new homes for sale at communities in markets including Athens, Owens Cross Roads and Meridianville.

Improving Housing Demand Bodes Well

In the current market backdrop, homebuilders like Century Communities have been benefiting from the low inventory of existing homes for sale and a stabilized interest rate scenario. Given the ongoing inflationary risks, the availability of affordable homes and various supporting financial offerings are the drivers for increased housing demand.



During the first quarter of 2024, Century Communities witnessed 23.3% growth in home deliveries to 2,358 units on a year-over-year basis. This uptick in home deliveries was backed by an increase in the number of homes under construction and affordable home offerings. Also, the company’s focus on spec-homes drove its profitability.



At the end of the first quarter, net new home contracts rose 41.7% year over year to 2,866 units from 2,022 units. CCS’ selling communities also witnessed 8.1% growth to 253 from 234 in the year-ago period.



Given the improving trend, shares of this homebuilder gained 4.7% in the past month, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry’s 1.1% growth. Going forward, the company aims to focus on entry-level homes, affordable pricing, cost efficiency and a land-light operating model to leverage the positive housing market backdrop for fostering its growth.

