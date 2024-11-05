Century Casinos upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded Century Casinos (CNTY) to Outperform from Market Perform with a $5 price target The firm says the completion of the land-based facility in Caruthersville marked the end of an acquisition and refurbishment cycle across Century ‘s U.S. portfolio. It sees a turning point for Century Casinos following the capex cycle. The analyst models leverage peaking in Q3, and believes continued focus toward execution should result in EBITDAR growth in the medium-term as free cash flow inflects.

